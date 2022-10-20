It has always been heard that video gaming is not quite the healthiest activity to develop our brains. It has been said that it impairs main cognitive skills and increases levels of aggression in people who enjoy this kind of entertainment. However, recent studies have shown that video games can actually help the brain develop much more efficiently.

However, as with other forms of technology, video games and anything related to them can be a source of addiction. Therefore, one needs to be responsible when enjoying this form of entertainment.

What are the benefits of video games for the brain?

In recent years, video games have become increasingly popular. Studies have shown that by playing video games causes structural changes in the brain. Some parts of the brain increased whereas others modified their cognitive functions. Some of the most frequent changes observed in the studies carried out have been:

Improved attention: The parts of the brain responsible for our attention tend to work more efficiently with people who regularly play video games. This means that they can stay focused for much longer on much more demanding tasks. To improve attention, there are popular games such as poker where concentration, strategy, and calculation are of upmost importance to be efficient. To improve attention, professional players access specialised websites. In addition, you can find online casino with no deposit offer, where in addition to training, the player can effectively benefit from the experience.

Optimisation of visuospatial skills: Players find themselves continuously lost in a fictional world where they have to interpret maps and location markers. These skills are not solely applied in this fictional virtual reality but are also brought into the real world. Players are much more capable of properly orienting themselves in new locations and reading maps much faster than a person who does not spend time playing video games.

Improved decision-making skills: Another characteristic that makes gamers stand out is their quick decision-making, as staying in the game depends on this in many cases. Thus, gamers manipulate and retain necessary information and make decisions much faster than non-gamers.

Process information much faster: The speed of information processing allows players to increase their ability to multitask. In addition, they are more capable of reacting nimbly in stressful situations.

Tips for responsible gaming

Although current games have been proven to help gamers develop their intellectual characteristics, the potential peril of their addictiveness must not be overlooked. Thus, it is necessary to follow certain steps to keep both bodies and mind healthy:

Manage the time you spend playing: Experts advise against playing video games for hours at a time. Some recommend taking a break every so often, specifically every hour, for at least 5 minutes.

Sit the right way: Many times, when playing PC or console games, we sit the wrong way. It is important to keep your back straight. For this, experts recommend using chairs where height can be adjusted, so that the screen stays at proper eye level. In these last years, the new gaming chairs with better-applied ergonomics features have become popular.

Avoid eyestrain: Adjust the brightness of the screen according to the light in your environment. If you are someone who spends a lot of time gaming, it is advisable to use artificial tears to take care of your eyesight.

Stretching exercises: There are some areas of the body like the neck that suffer the most damage while we play. It is therefore necessary to exercise these areas to avoid pain or soreness.

As we have seen, video games are capable of strengthening our cognitive skills. However, we must also be on the lookout so that they do not have the opposite effect and can harm us. After all, moderation in all things is key.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)