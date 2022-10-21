The top 3 underrated hotspots to visit in Canada

Canada is a huge country with a LOT to offer tourists. From the bustling metropolis of Toronto to the stunning natural beauty of Niagara Falls, the Great White North nation is certainly one place on earth that is known for worth visiting at some point.

Indeed, many instantly recognize how cold the country can be and how much it can be covered by snow, while others associate places such as Toronto and Montreal, due to the size of these cities and what they have to offer visitors and residents alike.

However, there are also some lesser-known gems that are definitely worth a visit. Naturally, one of the best things about being able to go to a new country - or exploring an area that is lived in - is by being able to discover new things and potentially broaden your horizons a little more.

While it can be nice and safe to do what is considered common and normal, it is nice to venture off the beaten track and do something different from everyone else, too. With that in mind, we have listed three of our favorite underrated hotspots in Canada, with each of these a must for various reasons!

Casino Rama

For people that enjoy gambling activities and are perhaps looking to enhance their experiences further, Casino Rama could be a great hotspot to visit. Indeed, while playing online at sites like Casumo is almost unbeatable, it is certainly worth checking out what a physical location has to offer, too. This casino is located in Rama, Ontario, and is one of the largest in the country. It offers over 2,500 slot machines and 110 table games, as well as live entertainment. This might not make it sound underrated, however, it is a destination that does not always get the visitors it perhaps should. If you are looking for a fun-filled weekend trip, Casino Rama is the perfect place!

Montreal Botanical Garden

The Montreal Botanical Garden is a must-see for any nature lover. With over 30,000 plants on display, it is one of the largest botanical gardens in the world, as well as being able to boast that it is one of the most beautiful, too. There is also an insectarium, greenhouse, and intercultural garden, so there is something for all visitors to be able to experience and enjoy. The Montreal Botanical Garden is open all year round, making it the perfect spot for a winter getaway or to visit during the summer months.

Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Blackcomb is one of the most popular ski resorts in North America. Located in British Columbia, it offers over 8,000 acres of skiable terrain and 2 vertical miles of skiing. However, given that it is one of the most popular, it still remains one of the most underrated in Canada, especially as the country offers so much for visitors and residents to do! If you are looking for a winter vacation that is both scenic and action-packed, Whistler Blackcomb is the place to be.

Final Thoughts

As can be seen, Canada is a country that has it all, including a number of hidden gems that may not be known to regular tourists, or those who live outside the provinces that these locations are situated in.

