Dhanteras 2022: 5 things to avoid buying on this auspicious day

Usually celebrated two days before Diwali, Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics but belief has it that buying certain things on this occasion can bring bad luck instead of good.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 22:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Dhanteras, which commences the five-day long festival of Diwali and will be observed on October 23 this year, is the occasion when people buy something new and valuable as it is considered to bring luck and prosperity for them. Usually celebrated two days before Diwali, this day is considered to be an auspicious one for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Kubera and Lakshmi, both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology, to their homes.

However, belief has it that if you purchase or bring home certain things on Dhanteras, you will be bringing in bad luck instead of good. So, here are some of the items that you should not at all be included in your Dhanteras shopping list. Iron

Not to propagate superstition, but as per the customs, one should not bring home products that are made of iron on Dhanteras. Instead, one can opt for something copper, brass, and silver. Cars

Dhanteras is an auspicious day for shopping, and many individuals bring their favourite automobile home. However, in order to keep the positivity at home, the payment should be made the day before. Sharp objects

There is a misconception that buying any metal brings good luck on Dhanteras. So, if possible, then try to give a miss to knives, scissors, and other sharp objects a miss on your shopping spree. Gifts

Though one gives out gifts on Diwali but don't buy anything on Dhanteras for other people. It is considered inauspicious to send money or precious metal like gold out of the house on this day. Black products

Even though you enjoy wearing black because it makes you look attractive, the colour is not considered auspicious. People typically keep it separate from anything religious. Hence, it is not recommended to bring anything in the colour black home on Dhanteras. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

