Why Are Southern Hemisphere Hops Becoming Increasingly Popular for Beer Brewers?

Beer brewers around the world are increasingly using southern hemisphere hops to create flavorsome beers and IPAs.

But why are breweries now choosing hops that are grown south of the equator in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa?

The Reasons Why Southern Hemisphere Hops Are Becoming Increasingly Popular

Beer drinkers are demanding more flavours and distinct tastes than ever before, which is largely due to the rise in craft beer drinkers in many countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

So, seeing as southern hemisphere hops offer an entirely different flavour profile than the hops grown in Europe and North America, it is no wonder that beers made with southern hemisphere hops have become popular choices for commercial beer brewers.

Hops from the southern hemisphere are characterised as being juicier and fruitier than others.

With unique flavours and aromas, southern hemisphere hops have quickly become some of the most sought-after hops by brewers around the world. Though, if it were not for the rise in popularity of IPA and craft beers, there would not be as big a market for beers brewed with southern hemisphere hops as there is.

Another reason why southern hemisphere hops have become popular in the U.S. and other countries is that contracts with hop producers have become harder to come by in recent years. Therefore, brewers have been extending their search to find unexpected places to secure their raw materials.

Hops from New Zealand

While hops from several southern hemisphere countries have become increasingly popular in recent years, most brewers agree that the best hops in the region come from New Zealand.

That is because other hops do not come close to the essential oils and alpha acids that are inherent in NZ hops and which help to give those hops their unique flavour and scent.

Furthermore, only a small volume of hops is harvested in New Zealand. In fact, less than eight hundred tons per year are harvested, which means the overall demand from global brewers is high.

Some of the most popular hops from NZ are Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, Riwaka, and Green Bullet. Though with limited availability, they are not available to every brewery that wants them.

Hops from Australia

Australia and South Africa are the two other countries in the southern hemisphere that produce many sought-after hops.

One of the most popular hops from Australia is Vic Secret, which is known for its tropical character of pineapple, passion fruit, and pine.

Galaxy is also a highly popular choice of hops from Australia, but it is also one of the most expensive on the market. Still, its bursting citrus and tropical flavours are a true delight that any IPA drinker will enjoy sampling.

Other popular hops from Australia include Ella, Enigma, and Eclipse.

Hops from South Africa

You will find some amazingly flavoursome hops in South Africa.

African Queen is one of the hottest hops produced in the country. It is said to have an aroma and flavour profile that includes blueberries, black currant, stone fruit, lemongrass, and more.

Southern Dawn, which is a relatively new variety of hops but which is an incredibly popular choice of South African Breweries, includes fruity and spicy flavours and aromas that are reminiscent of citrus, camomile, ginger, and lemongrass.

And Southern Passion, which is another top-quality variety of hops from South Africa, has an aroma and flavour profile that includes berry, currant, and citrus.

Learning More About Southern Hemisphere Hops

Now that you have had a taste of some of the most popular hops from the southern hemisphere, you may want to learn about hops from New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa in more detail.

In which case, you should check out Untappd's guide to southern hemisphere hops.

You can find out more about why southern hemisphere hops are so important and peruse all of the different southern hemisphere hop varieties.

Summing Up

Southern hemisphere hops have become increasingly popular for beer brewers because there is a growing market for different and unique taste profiles.

They have also become popular in the U.S. and other countries because contracts with hop producers have become harder to come by.

So, many brewers are choosing to source hops from New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, although some of the top hops are easier to obtain than others, as some hops are produced in limited quantities.

If you operate a brewery, you might like to consider expanding your hop sourcing to include southern hemisphere countries.

And if you are simply a fan of tasty and aromatic IPAs and other beers, you will want to find beers in your local vicinity that are brewed using hops from the southern hemisphere, if you can.

