Make your Halloween bash talk of town with these party tips

From pumpkins to pranks and communication with the dead, Halloween is a holiday stitched together with religious and occult traditions that span across centuries. The history of this festival originates from the time of Celts, a collection of tribes with origins in central Europe. Their culture spread across the continent more than 2000 years ago. They used to celebrate the end of the harvest season with a festival called Soin on October 31.

It also marked the Celtic New Year and considered a time between years, a magical time when the ghosts of the dead walked the earth. With the spooky festival just around the corner, so why not try something new and interesting while throwing a bash in your house.

So, here are some simple steps which can be helpful in organising a grand Halloween party. Set a theme for the party

Though Halloween is itself a theme but you can add a twist to the bash by making it a Mad Scientist-themed party for which everyone gets to dress accordingly in their lab coats and quirky goggles. Prepare a Guest list and Invite

While hosting a Halloween party, it is very easy to be carried away in preparing a list of people that you need to invite. Often, people think that making a mental calculation of the invitees is enough but it's not so. Always make a list at the beginning of the party-planning process, so that you neither miss out on anyone nor go overboard. Send out invites in the style of bubbling concoctions and make sure to warn them about the dangers of entering a scientist's laboratory because experiments are what mad scientists do best. Choose Spooky Decor

For a theme party, you need the decor to give that madness exactly what you thought while picking up the theme. So get just what the mad scientist needs to feel right at home in the lab such as use skeleton skull, black crows, specimens like the frog skeleton, glass lab candle holders, mini plastic science beakers and etc. Prepare a playlist

Any party is incomplete without music. So plan your playlist, add some gothic, dramatisoundtracksks to enhance the vibe othe f Halloween theme. Plan a party menu

Mad scientists are all about experimenting, so create a spooky Mad Scientist laboratory drink station. Prepare orange and green fizzy drinks served in beakers, warm and eyeballs shaped gummies, finger and spider cookies, monster brain cupcakes, carve and clean a pie pumpkin to serve as the dip-holding centerpiece and others. (ANI)

