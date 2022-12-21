Welcome Your Guest with These Christmas Delicacies

Ho! Ho! Ho!

Just a little wait, the Christmas vibes will ring your doorbell along with your guest, and that's when you will need to be prepared with something to welcome with utmost deliciousness.

We can't let our readers fail at anhingas, so we have brought you a few dishes that are sure to make a lasting impression on your guests.

Get your aprons on!

Plum Cake

Every Christmas, we buy so many expensive cakes to give to our friends and loved ones. Why not try it this time at home? Anyway, the pandemic is not over yet, so homemade food will be safe anyway. Plum cakes are very easy to make, and if you are interested in baking, then what to say? You can also add your creativity to this, like by adding dry fruits or orange juice. Apart from this, if you want, instead of tea time cake, you can also make icing for your chocolate cake. It will also be easy; just boil the chocolate on a double boiler, add some heavy cream to it and then when the dripping consistency comes, pour it over the cake and let the cake set. Your Christmas Plum Icing Cake is ready. If not to bake, you can get a plum cake through online cake delivery in Bangalore or the place you live in.

Fudge

It's not Halloween. We know this too. But a Christmas Eve party wouldn't be fun without 'Fudge Sweet'. If you have a sweet tooth, then some sweetness is needed not to make the celebration special. You can add this super chocolaty and everyone's favorite recipe to your Christmas menu. It is also very easy to make. Simply cook the chocolate with condensed milk and add vanilla essence and a pinch of salt, and spread it on a lined baking tray. Garnish with your favorite dry fruit on top. By the way, walnuts taste best in fudge, like the rest of your mind.

Hot Cocoa

A hot cup of hot cocoa on winter nights with party music. Wow, it was fun listening. You can make the hot chocolate drink even more fun by adding whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate chips, cream or cinnamon, depending on your taste or taste. And needless to say or mention that it is also very easy to make. Just hot heat milk with heavy cream, add cocoa powder or chocolate syrup and serve, and serve well in a glass. Take it!

Roasted Potatoes

Call it roasted potatoes or potato wedges. It's the same thing. This super tasty starter is yummy, filling, and super easy; made by chopping potatoes into small chunks, browning them golden brown, and seasoning them with Kasoori Methi, Amchur Powder, coarsely ground coriander powder, black salt, red chilies, etc.; it is yummy, filling and super easy. If you want, you can also make them in the microwave. If you want a super tasty and classic dish on your table this Christmas, there is no better starter than potato wedges. It can also be a good companion for party drinks.

Eggnog

On Christmas Eve, a little alcohol goes along with it. Eggnog is a traditional festive treat without which Christmas would seem incomplete. Don't worry; you can easily make it at home. It is not difficult to make at all. Just beat the yellow part of the egg well with a beater, as you do for Kate. Heat the milk with heavy cream, add a pinch of salt, nutmeg, and some cinnamon and cook it. Then add it to the beaten egg and heat it while stirring it well. If you want, you can also miss out on the alcohol in the recipe so that children and your friends who stay away from alcohol can also enjoy your dish. But if you want to add, then mix it when it cools down. Your eggnog is ready, and you are party ready.

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken with Elegant Wine! Can there be better party food than this? It is a perfect dish for the main course menu. If you love both fancy cooking and feeding and have a little bit of roasting knowledge, you can make this dish easily without any effort. When you serve your dish on the dinner table, then, believe me, those non-veg-loving friends will be jealous of you.

