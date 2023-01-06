Tips For Staying Safe This Summer While Riding A Motorcycle

Summer in Oregon brings longer days and a clear sky, which makes it a fantastic time to go on a ride. Motorcycles provide riders with an unmatched sensation of freedom and enjoyment when driving. The drawback of motorcycles is that they carry a much higher risk of injury or death in collisions than drivers and passengers in cars. You can take steps to lessen your risks even while you cannot stop other individuals from making irresponsible decisions. Contact the best personal injury lawyers in Oregon if you are ever in an accident!

Guidelines for driving safely

Ahead of Your Ride

Examine Your Bike. Before you ride, check your motorcycle. It could save your life and just take a few minutes.

Wear protective gear .

All Oregon motorcycle drivers and passengers must wear approved helmets by the Department of Transportation. A motorcycle helmet is the most crucial safety gear for preventing brain injuries. Even in the hotter summer months, you should wear protective clothing, such as gloves and footwear that wrap around your ankles.

Remain hydrated.

Bring more water than you believe you will need when traveling, and schedule rest stops along the way to cool yourself. Your body may shut down due to extreme heat or heat stroke, which is risky, especially while riding a bike.

Be ready for the weather to change.

Even in the summer, the weather can change. For less experienced riders, hazardous weather conditions like rain, dust, or extreme heat can be present. Prior to making a bike plan, check the weather.

Make sure you have the necessary training.

There is a lot more to safe motorcycle operation than first appears. A motorcycle endorsement is required for all motorcycle operators in Oregon, and new riders must first successfully complete an approved course.

While You Are Ridin, Remain Visible.

Drivers typically search for other cars rather than motorcycles. The smallest automobiles on the road are motorcycles. Maintain a safe separation from the cars around you.

Never drive if inattentive, intoxicated, drowsy, or violent.

Motorcycle riding requires a lot of concentration, expertise, and sound judgment. Any form of impairment while driving can have dangerous and severe repercussions.

At crossroads, be careful.

Reduce your speed as you approach a busy crossroads, position yourself where you can be seen, protect your brakes, and seek a way out.

Be cautious of corners.

Approach a curve at a safe speed and from the outside. To see where the corner terminates, look through the turn. Gently slow down if you are moving too fast for the corner.

