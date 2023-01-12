The Big Switch: Why Are More People Going Self-Employed Than Ever?

It's something that we've all considered now and again. Since the pandemic, there was a major influx of people who decided that life was worth more than their job and ended up following their own pursuits. The pandemic has increased entrepreneurship, with a record number of Americans applying for business ID numbers in the year 2021, but we must recognize that people are making this big switch for a number of reasons. Why is this, and is it worth us all doing it?

Should We Jump Ship From Our Cozy Jobs?

The first question to ponder is why people are leaving in the first place. Many organizations provide numerous perks, whether it's a 401K, life insurance, or the fact that workers' compensation is commonplace, with the maximum workers' compensation payment for temporary disability benefits being a record $1539.71 and the minimum is $230.95. But the fact is that so many people believe that this is not enough, not financially, but emotionally.

It appears that many people who are looking to start their own businesses or go self-employed are predominantly the younger generation. With Americans without college degrees numbering 44% of all businesses started since March 2020 (up from 36% prior to this date), it's clear to see that numbers are rising sharply.

It is all to do with the reality that people are looking to be more in control of their lives. Coziness and a place full of perks are not as viscerally thrilling as what going solo entails.

The Freedom of Self-Employment

Naturally, people are looking for a sense of freedom in their lives. Workplace dissatisfaction is at a crossroads right now, partly because many organizations are pushing for people to return to office life. While the statistics show that remote working is able to aid productivity, the fact of the matter is that self-employment provides freedom, albeit through a prism of misinformation.

Many people who start their own businesses talk about exploring freedom through being self-employed, but there are a number of other caveats, not least the amount of time people have to set aside to work on their businesses. But many people made the jump and did not regret it.

Despite late nights and early mornings, the true reason people go self-employed is that they are having more control of their lives and do something that is for them, rather than lining somebody else's pocket. This "freedom" that comes with self-employment can be subject to interpretation, but the freedom for you to do what you want during your daytime, rather than being on the clock, means that you can make doctor's appointments, look after your children, and so forth.

The Link Between Parenting and Self-Employment

Of the many people who started businesses since March 2020, 57% of them were women, which was up from 48%. This may go to highlight why parenting and self-employment are so tied together. You don't have to go far to converse with a parent who is experiencing a wide variety of pressures based on being a mother or father, especially as the increased rate of stay-at-home dads are testament to a "leveling out" of duties.

There are countless resources online for work-at-home mothers, and by proxy, work-at-home fathers. As many parents cannot balance working full-time for someone else with such strict rules and regulations, the logical solution is to start their own business or go self-employed.

It's important to note that there is a big difference between starting a business and being self-employed. There are many roles that can be conducted with a greater variety of freedom but are classed as self-employed or lone worker roles. Companies like Appen have capitalized on this by providing a variety of ongoing flexible tasks, which is very enticing for work-at-home parents.

Many parents have had to divide up the duties between them, with one parent previously having to go out to earn money while the other looks after the children, but now, with the rising cost of living, options are thin on the ground, and therefore, as a way to get the balance right, one parent is sticking to the traditional parameters of working for someone else, while the other slowly starts to either build their own business or work on a freelance basis.

Is Going Self-Employed an Inevitable Solution to the Modern World?

Due to the rising cost of living, combined with the squeeze most of us are facing, the draw self-employment brings can be hard to deny. Going self-employed is a worthwhile option for those parents who are raising young children and those families who need an increasing amount of flexibility in their lives and need to work around the children's needs. Nap times, late nights, and any spare moment can benefit a self-employed parents as they can work around the children.

It seems going self-employed is a solution that is bringing more people to the conclusion that this is the best option. Why? It is because people are hearing more about flexibility and freedom, but are choosing to ignore the difficulties self-employed people face.

The Perils Self-Employed People Can Face

We cannot talk about self-employment without referencing all the associated concerns that come with it. Being an employee means that you are working for someone else, on their time, and potentially, this can be to the detriment of the quality of your life, despite a lucrative pay packet.

Many people are choosing to avoid understanding what self-employment can do to people. There's the inevitability of having to do your own taxes, of course, but the nature of being self-employed is about getting to grips with a feast-or-famine approach to life. Some people, especially those starting their own businesses, need to come to the understanding that it takes time. Part of the problems of self-employment is that there are many resources espousing the positives, but not giving enough information relating to the stresses and impacts on well-being.

The reality is that many people can find themselves struggling to operate without that safety net employers provide. Is this something many people are choosing to overlook?

If people are deliberating self-employment, they've got to make sure that they start from a solid foundation. These would include:

Having a supportive family unit.

Being in a place of emotional contentment

Having undertaken their research to truly understand the impact of this lifestyle.

Have enough of a financial buffer behind them.

A Flexible Role (in Every Way)

Many freelancers have to wear many hats, and one could argue that the modern world means that we all have to diversify. Freelancers are people who may look at the various roles available, from a freelance writer or blogger, all the way through to helping out people with their gardens, and can relish the diversity of each role on offer, and can piece together a diverse career based on their desires for a more flexible life. This may provide the key to why people are making the big switch.

The standard role people have in regular employment becomes automatic in every way, and everybody has experienced that level of boredom or frustration in their office, that things are going too slowly to the point that they are half asleep at their desks! The world of freelancing or self-employment brings about a greater, more attractive lifestyle. It allows people to not get bored, which is arguably why more millennials are going self-employed than anyone else.

Younger generations have seen what employment has done to older generations, not just in terms of sitting at a boring job for 40+ years but having to work hard for a pay packet that is not representative of the hardship being done.

This is why the younger generations are being viewed as more entrepreneurial one because they are. It allows people to go for opportunities that get them excited, therefore, helping them to follow their passions rather than looking for a career that is the S-word: safe.

Is Self-Employment a Worthwhile Pursuit?

People are making the big switch for a number of reasons, not just in terms of moral choices or duties in life, but it is proving to be an outlet for those who have not acquired enough education. The increase in self-employment is predominantly to do with people who had less than a bachelor's degree. This seems likely, because now with the internet providing so many different resources for people to take control of their lives, coupled with flexibility, this has been the greatest gateway for those who are looking to become self-made individuals.

This narrative is, understandably, very attractive to us all; those people who rise through the ranks of being an influencer or starting their own business mean that they don't just have the flexibility to go on more vacations, but it's the defining factor of them as human beings.

People who start from nothing is what the American dream is all about. We can argue that the American dream has shifted so much, but self-employment may very well be the solution for those who are looking to become, not just the best version of themselves, but someone who makes their mark on this world.

