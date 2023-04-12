The Smart Way to File Your Taxes: How to Save Money and Time

Tax filing can often be complicated and time-consuming, but it doesn't need to be expensive. You can submit your taxes for free utilizing IRS-sponsored programmes or online tax software such as TurboTax, which also offers the TurboTax Premier 2023 deal which will save both your time and money.

Below, we explain how to file tax returns before the April 18 deadline without incurring a penalty, as well as what factors to consider while deciding on the best choice for you.

Explore online tax software

Online tax software is an increasingly prevalent means of filing taxes. After all, these firms perform an excellent task of streamlining the filing process while ensuring you maximize your refund.

Many of these programmes provide numerous plans, including free software versions. These often have minimal features and assistance but can be an ideal alternative for uncomplicated tax filings.

TurboTax: Our top choice for the finest tax software, has a free edition. When your taxes aren't challenging, this is an excellent alternative because it includes W-2 income, child tax credits, the earned income tax credit, various interest and dividend income, and student loan interest deductions. It additionally enables you to claim the regular IRS deduction.

FreeTaxUSA: This service distinguishes itself by not collecting any costs for federal tax returns. It provides four free self-filing alternatives based on the intricate nature of your tax position, ranging from Basic for uncomplicated tax returns to Self-Employed for contract workers and freelancers. Another notable software is H&R Block, which offers a similar tool called Free Online, a practical option for basic tax returns.

Use the IRS Free File service

IRS Free File is a free-of-charge online tax filing assistance service developed by the Internal Revenue Service. It provides step-by-step tax preparation for federal tax returns and some state files from the programme's partners. To qualify for Free File, you must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less.

You'll require your AGI from the previous year, your Social Security number, and all relevant tax forms to take advantage of the program. Following that, you'll select which program to use - you can browse all possibilities or use the lookup tool, which sets the most suitable ones based on criteria such as your income and geography. After that, you can begin the procedure. The software will walk you through the process by asking basic questions and doing the arithmetic.

Last year, almost 70% of Americans were entitled to use IRS Free File, but just 2% did so. However, this program can be ideal if you are eligible and only need to file a modest tax return.

At the same time, it may not be relevant to all eligible taxpayers. The Free File may not contain the required forms or schedules if your tax situation is more intricate.

Consider volunteer programs

You can also submit your taxes for free if eligible for an IRS volunteer-run initiative. One example is Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) which provides free in-person tax preparation for approved individuals, such as those with a yearly wage of $60,000 or lower and those with disabilities.

You must visit a local office to participate in this program. Please remember that you may require an appointment and ensure you maintain all the necessary documentation.

Additionally, Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) is another program that is similar to VITA in that it provides free tax assistance, but you must be over the age of 60 to be eligible.

Use MilTax for military personnel and their families

MilTax is Military OneSource's online tax preparation software for those in the military and their household members. If you qualify, you can utilize it for free to submit your federal tax return and up to three state returns virtually.

The programme is designed exclusively for service people, veterans, and their families. It covers housing and rentals, combat and training pay, deployment, filing in several states, and more.

