Govt welcomes SAPO decision to adopt draft Business Rescue Plan

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has welcomed the decision by the South African Post Office (SAPO) creditors to adopt the draft Business Rescue Plan.

“The timeous adoption of this Business Rescue Plan sets us on course in turning the tide in saving the South African Post Office in the interest of our developmental agenda as a country,” Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

The draft Plan was published for comment on 23 November 2023.

“The post office remains an important institution in our postal services network nationally and in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Region. Most importantly, we remain committed to ensuring that we build a post office of tomorrow which provides quality, affordable and accessible services to the people of South Africa, particularly in this digital era,” Gungubele said.

Business Rescue Practitioners, Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons, appointed after SAPO was placed under Business Rescue in July 2023, were tasked with the responsibility of developing and submitting a Business Rescue Plan by 30 November 2023.

In July, then acting Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Enoch Godongwana, welcomed the Gauteng Division of the High Court of South Africa’s decision to place the SAPO under supervision and in business rescue which would commence with immediate effect.

According to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies at the time, the decision of the court in support of the application brought by Minister Mondli Gungubele confirmed that indeed SAPO is a strategic government asset that provides vital services throughout the country. This is especially in remote areas where SAPO is often the main link between residents and the outside world.

It added that it further uses its countrywide footprint to render services such as the distribution of social grants at its branches and the distribution of medication to those in need. It also renders various national and international postal services.

Full details on the Business Rescue Plan can be accessed on: https://www.postoffice.co.za/BusinessRescue/index.html

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)