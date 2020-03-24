Left Menu
Google doodle on Bánh mì – Vietnamese famous street-food sandwich

In Vietnamese, the word bánh mì is derived from bánh (which can refer to many kinds of food, primarily baked goods, including bread) and mì (wheat). Image Credit: Google doodle

Google today celebrates (Bánh mì) Banh Mi, the savory and satisfying Vietnamese street-food sandwich. It is a smorgasbord of flavors that represents a true melting pot of cultures and ingredients alike. On this day in 2011, Banh Mi was admitted into the Oxford English Dictionary.

Bánh mì is a typical Vietnamese sandwich is a fusion of meats and vegetables from native Vietnamese cuisine such as chả lụa (pork sausage), coriander leaf (cilantro), cucumber, pickled carrots, and pickled daikon combined with condiments from French cuisine such as pâté, along with chili and mayonnaise. However, a wide variety of popular fillings are used, from xíu mại to ice cream. In Vietnam, sandwiches are typically eaten for breakfast or as a snack; they are considered too dry for lunch or dinner.

In Vietnamese, the word bánh mì is derived from bánh (which can refer to many kinds of food, primarily baked goods, including bread) and mì (wheat). A traditional bánh mì consists of crispy and airy bread packed with a meat of choice (such as pork pâté, giò lụa, Vietnamese cold cuts, or meatballs), sweet, crunchy veggies and herbs (pickled radishes, carrots, and cilantro), a spread of mayonnaise or margarine, and savory soy sauce, finally topped with chili sauce or peppers.

It may also be spelled bánh mỳ in northern Vietnam. Taken alone, bánh mì means 'bread', but also understood to be the Vietnamese baguette. Via synecdoche, it may also refer to the sandwich, with the term bánh mì kẹp or bánh mì thịt being used to disambiguate.

In current times, one can find countless spin-offs of the sandwich in street stands, markets, and restaurants across the world, from New York, to Seoul, to Saigon. Koreans often enjoy bánh mì's stuffed with their signature bulgogi (barbeque beef) and kimchi. In the U.S., many popular recipes have traded the baguette with a brioche bun to create a miniaturized version: bánh mì sliders.

Google has given its endeavour with a mouth-watering doodle to portray how different ways in which you can make the popular dish.

