Serengeti won African's leading National Park for two consecutive years

Serengeti becomes African's leading National Park, according to a press statement issued by the Tanzania National Parks Authority.

The statement aired officially when the authorities released the statement quoting, "… instead of the traditional gathering of the African gala, the 27 world travel winners were united virtually and announced on Monday, November 9, 2020. Serengeti has won this category 9 (African Leading National Park) for two consecutive years now (2019 and 2020)."

Famed for the Wilder beast migration and a vast plain that accommodates millions of wildlife including the Big 5 Serengeti competed with Central Kalahari (Botswana) Etosha (Namibia), Kidepo Valley (Uganda), Kruger (South Africa), and Maasai Mara National Reserve (Kenya).In the process of choosing the best, votes were cast by professionals of travel industries, the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner. Being acknowledged for the second time Tanzania National Park Authorities has asked for support from the government of the country, citizens, tourists, and stakeholders.

An initiative to recognize and reward excellence in travel and tourism The World Travel Awards unveiled its Africa 2020 winners early on Monday. Tanzania won in five different categories that included, Leading National Park, Leading Cruise Port, Leading Safari Lodge, all inclusive Resort, and Leading Private Island Resort.