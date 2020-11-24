Providing jobs to unemployed youth is important to eradicate unemployment, says Nsibirwa

It is the time to address Uganda's unemployment rate before it's too late, said Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, according to a report New Vision.

Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the second deputy Katikkiro of Buganda warned Uganda of a big youth unemployment challenge if not looked after now. Also, being the finance minister of Byganada, Nsibirwa said that unemployment is an unfortunate condition in the country.

Nsibirwa said it in a function at Ridar Hotel in Seeta while addressing Mukono Lions Club, the latest and 43rd Lions Club going to be chartered in Uganda in the function. He invited the well to do Ugandans to work in the direction of eradicating unemployment. The high class comprising of businessmen, politicians, and civil servants were called to create work for the unemployed youth, or there lies the risk of losing their possessions to the unemployed youth of the country.

"Its high time we started addressing youth unemployment earlier enough before the situation gets out of hand. Let's mentor the youth and make sure we transform them into good citizens. That should be a collective responsibility," Nsibirwa added.

As per the statistics, the unemployment rate in Uganda stands at 9.2% with a contrast of 13.3% unemployment in youth aged 18-30. The data showed that 83.5% of Uganda's population between 15-29 years work in the informal sector, whereas, the percentage is higher by 10 among women when compared to men.