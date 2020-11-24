Left Menu
Development News Edition

Providing jobs to unemployed youth is important to eradicate unemployment, says Nsibirwa

"Its high time we started addressing youth unemployment earlier enough before the situation gets out of hand. Let's mentor the youth and make sure we transform them into good citizens. That should be a collective responsibility".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:38 IST
Providing jobs to unemployed youth is important to eradicate unemployment, says Nsibirwa
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

It is the time to address Uganda's unemployment rate before it's too late, said Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, according to a report New Vision.

Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the second deputy Katikkiro of Buganda warned Uganda of a big youth unemployment challenge if not looked after now. Also, being the finance minister of Byganada, Nsibirwa said that unemployment is an unfortunate condition in the country.

Nsibirwa said it in a function at Ridar Hotel in Seeta while addressing Mukono Lions Club, the latest and 43rd Lions Club going to be chartered in Uganda in the function. He invited the well to do Ugandans to work in the direction of eradicating unemployment. The high class comprising of businessmen, politicians, and civil servants were called to create work for the unemployed youth, or there lies the risk of losing their possessions to the unemployed youth of the country.

"Its high time we started addressing youth unemployment earlier enough before the situation gets out of hand. Let's mentor the youth and make sure we transform them into good citizens. That should be a collective responsibility," Nsibirwa added.

As per the statistics, the unemployment rate in Uganda stands at 9.2% with a contrast of 13.3% unemployment in youth aged 18-30. The data showed that 83.5% of Uganda's population between 15-29 years work in the informal sector, whereas, the percentage is higher by 10 among women when compared to men.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia caught U.S. warship in its waters, chased it off - defence ministry

A Russian warship caught the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain operating illegally in Russias territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russias defence ministry said on Tuesday.Moscow said that the Admir...

ED raids residence, office of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, detains his son

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. According to sources, the E...

Hotel nights booked in Spain in October fall 83% on travel restrictions

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels fell 83 in October compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Tuesday.The Oct...

4 members of Ludhiana family found killed at home

Four members of a family were found killed at their Mayur Vihar colony residence on the Hambran road here, police said on Tuesday. However, Rajiv Sood, the owner of the house and a property dealer, was not found at home, they added.A sharp-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020