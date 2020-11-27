Left Menu
Nigeria: Poultry industry on verge of crisis may affect 20 million job

Nigeria: Poultry industry on verge of crisis may affect 20 million job
The Poultry industry in Nigeria may shut down its production by January 2021 in the absence of critical steps warned Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), according to a report by The Guardian.

Ezekiel Ibrahim, the National President of PAN while addressing a conference earlier on Thursday outlined the critical condition of the poultry industry. He reportedly said that the industry may shut down by January 2021 in the absence of urgent actions by the government since the industry is facing crisis due to the high cost of grains among other challenges. As he explained that with current attendant fallouts and supply of grains in Nigeria they have to pay a high grain price, since the price of maize hiked up to N165,000 per ton in June 2020, which recorded N95,000 per ton earlier, whereas the current price of soybean peaks between N215, 000 to N250,000 per tons.

"The government supported the industry with the release of 5,000mt of maize at subsidised prices expecting that the price of maize will fall or stabilise during the harvest season," Ibrahim said.

Adding to the condition he said that the industry is facing a shortage in supply of soybeans, as the market isn't supplying to the adequate demands. The scarcity is induced due to the high cost of soybeans, and maize insecurity due to climate change and grain hoardings he added.

Moreover, it has lost billions of nairas in the COVID-19 lockdown due to the sale of eggs and chicken closing several small and medium-sized poultry farms.

He further stated that the feed cost of the poultry industry is approximately 75 percent of the cost of its production.

The industry gives a turnover worth N10 trillion, providing direct and indirect jobs in the country, as 20 million Nigerians are direct/indirectly employed by the poultry industry itself.

