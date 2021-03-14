Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in probe into recovery of explosives from car near Mukesh Ambani's residence, remanded to NIA custody till March 25.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
