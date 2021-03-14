Left Menu

Growth of country cannot be done without development of tribal community and forest dwellers: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday that without the development of the tribal community and the forest dwellers, growth of the society and the country cannot be done. He was addressing a gathering here after the inauguration of the newly-constructed building of school and hostel of Seva Kunj Ashram run by Seva Samarpan Sansthan in Chapki. When Lord Ram emerged victorious in the war against Ravan, the vanvaasi forest dwellers extended great assistance.

PTI | Sonebhadra | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:22 IST
Growth of country cannot be done without development of tribal community and forest dwellers: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday that without the development of the tribal community and the forest dwellers, growth of the society and the country cannot be done.

He was addressing a gathering here after the inauguration of the newly-constructed building of school and hostel of Seva Kunj Ashram run by Seva Samarpan Sansthan in Chapki.

''When Lord Ram emerged victorious in the war against Ravan, the 'vanvaasi' (forest dwellers) extended great assistance. In the same way, if the society and the country has to move ahead, then the forest dwellers' community has to be first taken ahead,'' Kovind said.

He also said that Sonbhadra shares borders with four states and the schools and hostels operating at such a place will benefit students of the forest dwellers' community of Uttar Pradesh and bordering areas of the adjoining states. ''The soul of India resides in areas of the tribal community and forest dwellers. If anyone wants to get introduced to this culture, then he/she should spend time in districts like Sonbhadra,'' he said.

Kovind also said that for him 'vanvaasi' area is like a pilgrimage place, and if the forest dwellers feel encouraged, then they will make the country proud.

Laying stress on the development of the backward castes, Dalits, tribals and forest dwellers, he asked Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to co-ordinate with the Centre and contribute in taking the forest dwellers ahead.

The president also said, ''Without the development of the tribal community, holistic development is incomplete. The Centre and the state governments are running a number of programs for them. Talented people hailing from the forest dwellers' community have done good things in the country.'' He also said that work is being done to preserve the memories of the great personalities, folk art and songs. The governor and the chief minister were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope says 10th anniversary of Syrian civil war must spur peace efforts

Pope Francis called the Syrian civil war one of the worst humanitarian crises of current times on Sunday, saying its 10th anniversary should spur all to seek a sliver of hope for a devastated nation. In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democra...

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...

CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

Chennai, Mar 14 PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021