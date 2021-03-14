Left Menu

State polls: BJP fields E Sreedharan in Kerala, ex-chief economic advisor Ashok Lahiri in Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:36 IST
State polls: BJP fields E Sreedharan in Kerala, ex-chief economic advisor Ashok Lahiri in Bengal
The BJP on Sunday announced its star-studded list of candidates, which included a Union Minister and several MPs, for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam.

The party released names of 112 candidates for Kerala, where it will be contesting in 115 out of 140 Assembly seats, 17 names for Assam and 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of elections in West Bengal.

In West Bengal, the BJP has fielded former chief economic adviser to the government Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar seat, Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, and Swapan Dasgupta from the Tarakeshwar Assembly segment.

Actor-turned-politician and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee has been fielded from Chunchura and another MP Nishit Parmanik from Dinhata. Also, a number of film personalities have been nominated as candidates in the high-stakes battle for West Bengal.

A similar trend was visible in Kerala, where the BJP fielded 'metroman' E Sreedharan from Palakkad and former Union Minister KJ Alphons from the Kanjirappally assembly seat.

For Tamil Nadu, it announced actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as its candidate from the Thousand Lights Assembly seat. The BJP's women cell chief Vanathi Srinivasan has been fielded against noted filmstar Kamal Haasan from Coimbatore South seat.

In Assam, Hasinara Khatun has been fielded from Baghbar and Suman Haripriya from Hajo Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters the party general secretary Arun Singh announced the names of candidate and said in all the poll-bound states environment is in favour of the BJP.

