Left Menu

RSS' highest decision-making body to meet on March 19-20

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:52 IST
RSS' highest decision-making body to meet on March 19-20
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will meet here on March 19 and 20.

The proceedings of the ABPS would begin on March 19 and conclude on March 20 at Janaseva Vidya Kendra, the RSS said in a press release.

The ABPS meets once a year in different cities of the country, and this is the 8th such meet happening in Karnataka.

The meet would discuss ways to take RSS work to the unreached and undertake planning for expansion and consolidation of organizational work, the release said.

The organizational work includes improving Shakhas, increasing training camps, sharing of innovative practices and experiences by representatives of various states and other activities for the coming year, it said.

During the meeting of elected representatives of RSS, several delegates are expected to attend it and resolutions on important issues are passed which have a direct connection with the ongoings in society and the people.

Swayamsevaks working in different areas and sections of society through different organizations are also invited for sharing their experiences and inputs on different issues of national importance, the release said.

The Mahila representatives from Rashtra Sevika Samiti are also invited to ABPS, it said.

The meeting would be conducted by Suresh (Bhaiya ji) Joshi, Sarkaryvah Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in the presence of Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope says 10th anniversary of Syrian civil war must spur peace efforts

Pope Francis called the Syrian civil war one of the worst humanitarian crises of current times on Sunday, saying its 10th anniversary should spur all to seek a sliver of hope for a devastated nation. In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democra...

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...

CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

Chennai, Mar 14 PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021