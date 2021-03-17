Nepal expecting hundreds of climbers despite pandemic
The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring. There's similar interest for other mountains too, said Mira Acharya, a director at the department. One Japanese and four Canadian climbers are already trekking their way to the base camps of Mount Manaslu and Mount Nuptse, respectively, Acharya said.PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:03 IST
Nepal is expecting hundreds of foreigners to attempt to scale the highest Himalayan peaks despite the pandemic. The Department of Tourism in Kathmandu said Wednesday that more than 300 foreigners have expressed interest in climbing Mount Everest this spring.
There's similar interest for other mountains too, said Mira Acharya, a director at the department.
One Japanese and four Canadian climbers are already trekking their way to the base camps of Mount Manaslu and Mount Nuptse, respectively, Acharya said. The spring season, which is popular because of favorable weather, began this month. It extends up to the end of May when the weather deteriorates and climbing becomes dangerous. Those wishing to scale mountains still have to be quarantined in a hotel in the capital and test negative for the coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Names of Congress candidates for seats allotted to it in the alliance will be announced by high command in Delhi: party MP Pradip Bhattacharya.
Denied poll ticket, sitting Trinamool Congress MLAs Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Sonali Guha join BJP.
Canadians refuse improved relations with China until detained compatriots freed: Poll
Newspaper: China to soon try 2 Canadians on spying charges
Over half of Canadians view China as biggest security threat: Poll