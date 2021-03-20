Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 likely won't allow foreign Olympic volunteers -Kyodo

The report came hours ahead of a meeting of Tokyo Olympics organizers who will reportedly discuss whether to allow international spectators. Media polls show that a majority of the Japanese public are wary about letting in international spectators to watch the Games as the country grapples with the tail-end of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 09:27 IST
Tokyo 2020 likely won't allow foreign Olympic volunteers -Kyodo
Representation Image Image Credit: ANI

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee is leaning towards barring foreign volunteers from helping at the delayed Games this summer, amid public concerns over the coronavirus, Kyodo news service reported on Saturday.

The organizing committee may consider allowing the entry of volunteers with specialized skills such as speaking minority languages as an exception, the report also said. The report came hours ahead of a meeting of Tokyo Olympics organizers who will reportedly discuss whether to allow international spectators.

Media polls show that a majority of the Japanese public are wary about letting in international spectators to watch the Games as the country grapples with the tail-end of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The office of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee could not be reached for comment.

Tokyo Olympics organizers, including the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee, and the central government of Japan will meet from 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Saturday. Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the Japanese government has concluded it will not be able to allow spectators from abroad.

But Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto has held off on confirming a decision, saying that she hoped to reach a decision before the start of the torch relay set to start in Fukushima next Thursday. The Olympic Games, which was delayed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8, and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revenue on track, reserves down in FIFA virus-era accounts

FIFA expects to hit its four-year revenue target of 6.44 billion up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite the coronavirus pandemic.Total spending of 1.04 billion in 2020 included 270 million in grants to soccer bodies worldwide as part of ...

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash

Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets at the Dubai Championships by beating the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 5, 6-4, 7-6 6 in the semifinals on Saturday.The 81st-ranked South African saved three of the four break points he faced for...

Coca-Cola India Reinvigorates Its Vision of Creating a World Without Waste

On World Recycling Day, Coca-Cola India reinforces its commitment towards one of its key Sustainability priorities of Waste Management. Aligned with the Government of Indias Swachh Bharat Clean India Mission, Plastic Waste Management Rules ...

China's first local coronavirus case since Feb was vaccinated - state media

Chinas first local coronavirus case since February was a staff worker at a hospital and had received two shots of a vaccine between end-January and early February, state media reported on Saturday. The patient, identified by her surname Liu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021