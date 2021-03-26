Chemical platform worth $1.3 billion to be commissioned in Nigeria, says Buhari

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, said on Thursday that a chemical platform worth $1.3 billion for the production of fertilizers and ammonia would be commissioned in the coming months, according to a report by The Guardian.

Speaking in an event with the leadership of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) in Abuja, Buhari said that the project of the new chemical plant would be built in partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco. On the partnership, he said that "his Majesty, the king of Morocco and I have agreed to extend the current phosphate supply agreement between the Kingdom of Morocco and Nigeria. We both believe that to consolidate and expand on the successes recorded thus far, we must secure raw material supplies to our blenders. Furthermore, to improve the balance of trade between Nigeria and Morocco, the two countries have signed an agreement to develop a $1.3 billion basic chemicals platform in Nigeria that will produce ammonia, phosphoric acid, sulphuric acid, and various nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) and diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizers using Nigeria's gas reserves."

He further added that on completion of the new plant, the existing Indorama and Dangote chemicals facilities, that produce ammonia, urea, and other industrial raw materials would complement the chemical platform.

"When we combine these projects with the existing 44 blending plants, Nigeria will indeed become a regional and global fertilizer powerhouse," Buhari added.