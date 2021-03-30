Left Menu

Nigeria: Buhari launches 'Decade of Gas', aims to become gas-powered economy by 2030

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:07 IST
Nigeria: Buhari launches 'Decade of Gas', aims to become gas-powered economy by 2030
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@MBuhari)

Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, launched a plan on Monday that aims to power the economy of the country with gas by 2030, according to a report by Vanguard.

Being the sixth-largest gas country and ninth on the scale of gas exports, Nigeria consumes a small share of the resources. The plan, as outlined by Buhari in the pre-summit conference of Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) Abuja, is to expand the large gas reserves of the country by exporting and becoming a major gas-consuming nation.

Speaking at the event virtually, Buhari asked for the involvement of government agencies and operators to turn the plan into reality. He said that the country is capable of diversifying and uplifting the gas-powered economy, giving the country's gas potential of about 600 trillion cubic feet and upsurging global demand for sources of clean energy. He further explained that the opportunity can be used for the country's good as he intends to "seize this opportunity".

Buhari continued and explained that the country has committed to Nigeria's development before the declaration of 2020 as 'the Year of Gas'. He said, "this Administration had shown commitment to the development of Nigeria's vast gas resources and strengthening of the gas value chain by reviewing and gazetting policies and regulations to enhance operations in the sector as encapsulated in the National Gas Policy of 2017. Our major objective for the gas sector is to transform Nigeria into an industrialized nation with gas playing a major role and we demonstrated this through enhanced accelerated gas revolution".

Timipre Sylva, the State Petroleum Resources Minister also asserted with the plan at the event and said that the country's enormous gas resources would be able to generate power for its industries.

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reporting of COVID cases post vaccination ‘rare’, infection won’t reach advanced stage: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who along with his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, said cases of individuals reporting coronavirus infection post vaccination are extremely rare and the disease among them would...

Insurance Companies employees union approaches Delhi HC against medical premium hike

A union of four insurance companies on Tuesday challenged a circular issued by the General Insurance Public Sector Association GIPSA, stating that if the increased premium rate for medical policy for employees of the petitioner is not staye...

Zydus Cadila, Alembic Pharma arms recall drugs in US

US-based arms of domestic pharma firms Zydus Cadila and Alembic Pharmaceuticals are recalling one drug each in the US after receiving complaints against the products.Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc are voluntar...

U.N. seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

The United Nations urged international donors to pledge up to 10 billion on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the need for humanitarian support has never been so great. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021