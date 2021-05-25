Google dedicates doodle for 75 years of Jordan Independence

Happy Independence Day, Jordan!

Google illustrates a beautiful doodle to celebrates Jordan's Independence Day, which is locally known as Eid al-Istiklaal. On this day 75 years ago, the Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan officially declared its sovereignty.

The independence of Jordan came as a result of the "London treaty" signed by Emir Abdullah and the British Government. The treaty was signed on 22 May 1946 and was ratified by the Jordanian parliament later on.

Following world war, I, the Hashemite Army of the Great Arab Revolt, took over Jordan. Hashemites launched the revolt against the Ottoman Empire and were led by Sharif Hussein of Mecca. Countries like Britain, France, and the other associates of World War I supported the revolt.

British came to negotiate with Emir Abdullāh regarding the independence of Jordan and signed the treaty on March 22, 1946. It took two years for Jordan to be fully independent. In March 1948, Jordan signed another agreement in which all restrictions on sovereignty were removed for Jordan to be fully independent.

In December 1955, Jordan became a full member of the United Nations and the Arab League. Following independence, Jordan established its parliament in 1952 consisting of two houses, the senate and the House of Representatives.

Today's celebrations are traditionally marked with grand shows of fireworks, official events attended by local leaders, and the playing of the national anthem heard throughout the country. The Jordanian flag depicted waving proudly in the Doodle artwork, is displayed across the nation—from government buildings to private homes—as a symbol of national pride.

Independence Day is viewed by many as a chance to honor all of the sacrifices made that cleared the path for the sovereign Jordan of today. It is also a time of recognition for future generations of Jordanians that continue to represent the great nation as a leader of peace and tolerance, both within its borders and around the world.

