Google Doodle to honor National Day of Iceland

Today's Doodle celebrates Iceland National Day, an annual holiday commemorating the day in 1944 when the nation officially became a sovereign republic. Celebrations fall on June 17 in honor of the birthday of Jón Sigurðsson, a historian, philologist, and leader of Iceland's 19th-century independence movement.

The formation of the republic was based on a clause in the 1918 Act of Union with Denmark, which allowed for a revision in 1943, as well as the results of the 1944 plebiscite.

German occupation of Denmark meant that the revision of the Act of Union could not take place in 1943. But the referendum on abolishing the monarchy went ahead in 1944 while Denmark was still occupied by Germany and was overwhelmingly approved.

At the time, the US Military had taken over the defense of Iceland at Iceland's invitation, after being occupied by Britain in 1940. Although saddened by the results of the plebiscite, King Christian X sent a letter on 17 June 1944 congratulating Icelanders on the establishment of a republic.

Abolishing the monarchy resulted in little change to the Icelandic constitution, "The King" was merely substituted for "The President". Today, Icelanders celebrate this holiday on a national scale.

The celebration traditionally takes the form of parades through each city, town, or village usually with a brass band leading the way. Riders on Icelandic horses often precede the brass band while a flag-bearing troop from the Icelandic scout movement traditionally follows the band. After the parade speeches are held out in the open, including one from Fjallkonan (the woman of the mountain), clad in Skautbúningur, who recites a poem.

She represents the fierce spirit of the Icelandic nation and Icelandic nature. In many ways, this recalls the period of romanticism that reigned when the first steps toward independence were taken. After the public speeches are over, less formal celebrations ensue, usually including a variety of musical performances.

Gleðilegan þjóðhátíðardag, Ísland!

