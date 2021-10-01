Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

Happy Independence Day, Nigeria!

Today's Doodle honors 61st Nigeria's Independence Day and celebrates this monumental occasion with a depiction of Nigeria's national animal and symbol of strength—the eagle.

On this day in 1960, Africa's most populous country (with over 200 million inhabitants) became a sovereign republic, an anniversary commemorated as Nigeria's Independence Day. In the Nigerian coat of arms, a red eagle spreads its wings above a wreath of green and white—the national colors also featured in the Doodle artwork that represent fertility and peace, respectively.

Below these symbols, the Nigerian motto serves as the foundation for the coat of arms: "Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress." Today's observance of Independence Day embodies this official slogan as many citizens at home and abroad unify across diverse backgrounds to reflect on over 60 years of Nigerian history.

Whether listening to local Nigerian music such as fújì or preparing traditional meals like egusi (a type of melon seed) soup, celebrants honor their heritage while looking forward to the future. The holiday is celebrated annually by the government of Nigeria. The festivities begin with the President's address to the people, which is broadcast on radio and television.

In 1914, the Southern Nigeria Protectorate was combined with the Northern Nigeria Protectorate to create the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria, which has the borders of modern-day Nigeria. By the late 1950s, the call for independence of territories in Africa and the decline of the British Empire led to the country being granted independence on 1 October 1960 as the Federation of Nigeria. Three years later, the constitution was amended and the country was declared the Federal Republic of Nigeria with Nnamdi Azikiwe, previously Governor-General, as the first President.

Source: Wikipedia, Google doodle