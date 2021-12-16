Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Happy National Day, Bahrain!

Today Google Doodle celebrates 50 years of independence for the Kingdom of Bahrain, or the "Pearl of the Gulf," on its National Day with an illustration of the nation's red and white flag. Considered an island nation, this enduring region actually comprises 84 distinct isles!

Bahrain declared its independence on 15 August 1971, marked by the signing of a friendship treaty with the British that terminated previous agreements between the two sides.

Although 15 August is the actual date on which Bahrain gained its independence from the British, the kingdom does not celebrate or mark that date. Instead, the state annually celebrates 16 December as National Day, to coincide with the day that late emir (ruler) Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascended to the throne. As such, 16 December is a national holiday and is usually celebrated with firework displays. The celebration is usually held in the Bahrain International Circuit.

Since achieving independence in 1971, Bahrain has undergone significant developments in its economy, education, and healthcare, transforming the nation into a key financial, commercial, and tourist center of the Gulf.

Traditionally, Bahrain's historic achievements and culture are celebrated over two days with entertainment such as magic and laser shows, concerts, televised fireworks, and acrobatic performances. Many of the country's renowned landmarks, such as the Riffa Clock Tower, are decorated with the national flag, and lights; and flowers are planted to brighten many of its main streets.

Source: Google doodles / Wikipedia

