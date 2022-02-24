Google doodle celebrates Estonia’s Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day Estonia!

Today's Doodle celebrates Estonia 's (officially the Republic of Estonia) Independence Day marking the anniversary of the declaration founding the Republic of Estonia on this day in 1918. Estonia's tricolor national flag, depicted in the Doodle artwork, is raised above Tallinn's historic Toompea Castle to officially begin today's ceremonies.

The Estonian language is the autochthonous and the official language of Estonia; it is the first language of the majority of its people, as well as the world's second most spoken Finnic language.

On February 24 1918, the Manifesto to the Peoples of Estonia was published, declaring an independent and democratic Republic of Estonia, from the new Soviet Russia. This was followed by a war with the Soviets to maintain Estonian liberty.

On February 2nd 1920, the war ended with the Tartu Peace Treaty which guaranteed Estonia's independence for all time. However Estonia was repeatedly contested, invaded and occupied, first by Stalinist Soviet Union in 1940, then by Nazi Germany in 1941, and ultimately reoccupied in 1944 by, and annexed into, the USSR as an administrative subunit (Estonian SSR).

After the loss of its de facto independence to the Soviet Union, Estonia's de jure state continuity was preserved by diplomatic representatives and the government-in-exile. Following the bloodless Estonian "Singing Revolution" of 1988–1990, the nation's de facto independence was restored on 20 August 1991.

Many Estonians participate in the day's festivities by tuning into a televised broadcast of traditional celebrations, including speeches by local dignitaries, a concert, and the laying of wreaths at Tallinn's historic Freedom Square.

In honor of Estonian traditions, a classic meal of kiluvõileib, an open-faced sandwich topped with a sprat filet, is served across the nation as citizens reflect on more than a century of statehood.

Source: Google doodles, Wikipedia

