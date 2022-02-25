Google doodle celebrates Kuwait’s National Day!

Happy National Day, Kuwait!

Google doodle on February 25, 2022, celebrates Kuwait's National Day. Kuwait officially the State of Kuwait (Arabic: دولة الكويت audio speaker icon Dawlat al-Kuwayt), is a country in Western Asia. Kuwait also shares maritime borders with Iran. Evolving from a maritime trading post for pearl fishermen and merchants in the early 17th century, Kuwait is now an international business hub on the Arabian peninsula. Today is one of the nation's most revered holidays.

The first celebration of the national holiday took place on June 19, 1961, the date that Kuwait became independent, with the end of the British protectorate and the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah became Emir of Kuwait.

But government officials shifted the National Day to February 25 to avoid the extreme summer heat (which can reach over 52 degrees Celsius or 125 degrees Fahrenheit). With cooler temperatures, celebrants traditionally still have fun by gathering at local attractions like the Messila Beach and Al-Sha'ab Leisure Park, where families enjoy picnics.

Under the terms of the newly drafted Constitution, Kuwait held its first parliamentary elections in 1963. Kuwait was the first of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf to establish a constitution and parliament

The Kuwaiti national colors of white, red, black, and green, decorating the flag in the Doodle artwork, adorn everything from private homes to balloons jutting skyward from boats in the middle of the ocean. The traditional wind-tower architecture of local historical sites is beautified with the national colors, as seen in the coastal village of Al Bahhar, one of Kuwait's early maritime trading outposts.

