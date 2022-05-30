Croatia Statehood Day on today’s Google doodle

On this day, May 30 in 1990, Croatia established its first democratically-elected, multi-party parliament. Today Google dedicates a doodle with Croatia's flag on her Statehood Day.

Statehood Day commemorates Croatia's transition to Croatia, and Croatians celebrate by attending family reunions, picnics and barbeques. Public officials also lay memorial wreaths at various landmarks to honor the fallen soldiers who fought for freedom.

On 30 May 1990, the first modern multi-party Croatian Parliament convened, following the 1990 Croatian parliamentary election. This date was from 1990 to 2002 marked as Statehood Day. The Government of Ivica Račan moved the Statehood Day to 25 June in 2002, and 30 May was marked as a memorial day (working) under the name Day of the Croatian Parliament.

On 25 June, after the independence referendum held on 19 May 1991, Croatia proclaimed its independence, but due to the negotiation of the Brioni Agreement, a three-month moratorium was placed on the implementation of the decision and the Parliament cut all remaining ties with Yugoslavia on 8 October 1991. The parliament finally gained the power to declare independence on June 25, 1991, after 93 percent of citizens voted for Croatia to become a sovereign state. 8 October was a holiday, Independence Day from 2002 to 2019 when it was declared a memorial day (working).

However, on 14 November 2019, the Croatian Parliament adopted a new law on holidays and moved Statehood Day back to 30 May.

Typical state activities on the occasion involve speeches by the President of Croatia and other dignitaries, as well as the commemoration of the Croatian War of Independence. We wish Croatians and the government on the eve of this celebration and prosperity for the benefit of the nation.

