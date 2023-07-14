Left Menu

Google Doodle celebrates Bastille Day 2023

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-07-2023 09:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 09:31 IST
Google Doodle celebrates Bastille Day 2023
Google's Doodle pays tribute to this significant day in French history, commemorating the bravery and resilience of those who fought for a more just society. Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • France

In honor of Bastille Day, Google has adorned its homepage with a captivating Doodle, joining in the celebration of France's Fête Nationale. Bastille Day, known as le Quatorze Juillet, marks the historic event of the storming of the Bastille prison fortress during the French Revolution.

On July 14, 1789, the people of France united and charged the Bastille, a symbol of monarchy and tyranny. This audacious act ignited the French Revolution, a transformative period that reshaped the course of history.

The Bastille, a formidable fortress prison, represented the oppression and arbitrary detention of individuals under the monarchy. The storming of the Bastille became a pivotal moment, as it demonstrated the people's resolve to fight for their rights and liberty.

The French Revolution that followed ushered in a new era, characterized by the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity. It paved the way for the formation of the National Assembly, the abolition of feudalism, and the eventual establishment of a constitutional monarchy.

Bastille Day serves as a reminder of the unwavering spirit of the French people and their quest for freedom. Today, festivities across France include military parades, vibrant dance performances, free concerts, and breathtaking fireworks displays.

Google's Doodle pays tribute to this significant day in French history, commemorating the bravery and resilience of those who fought for a more just society. It serves as a reminder of the enduring values that Bastille Day represents and the universal aspiration for liberty that resonates with people worldwide.

Vive le 14 Juillet! Long live the 14th of July!

Also Read: Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's beloved street food

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023