Infrastructure in industrial estate to be augmented with

The Puducherry government has drawn up plans to augment infrastructures in the industrial estate in neighbouring Mettupalayam at a cost of Rs 10 crores. Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan said in a release on Wednesday that the Centre had provided funds, which would be utilised to augment infrastructural facilities in the industrial estate promoted by the Puducherry government owned PIPDIC (Industries Development Corporation).

Shah Jahan said the new industrial policy of the government would also attract investors in industrial enterprises. Noting that the Polagam industrial zone near Karaikal was offering good scope for industrialisation, he said industrialists were however shying away from setting up units in Polagam and did not show interest.

Shah Jahan, who is also in charge of Transport, said the government had proposed to grant licences to OLA and UBER companies to operate auto rickshaws and tourist vans in the Union Territory. "This facility would ensure promotion of tourism and also safety of tourists. Licences would be granted to these companies under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988," he said.

Electric buses would also be operated in the urban and rural areas in the union territory to ease traffic congestion, he added..

