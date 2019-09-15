HIGHLIGHTS: 21 Indians killed in 2,050 ceasefire violations by Pak this year: MEA

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs:

DEL4 MEA-CEASEFIRE 21 Indians killed in 2,050 ceasefire violations by Pak this year: MEA

New Delhi: The Pakistani Army has resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians have been killed, the Ministry of External Affairs said Sunday.

DEL9 JK-TERRORISTS 'Nearly two dozen terrorists present in Srinagar, threatening shopkeepers'

Srinagar: Nearly two dozen terrorists are present in the city and its periphery and even openly threatening shopkeepers in some areas, raising serious concern in the security establishment, according to officials. By Sumir Kaul

MDS3 AP-BOAT CAPSIZE Several people feared drowned in tourist boat capsize

Amaravati: Several people were feared drowned when a tourist boat capsized in the swollen Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon while over 10 passengers were said to have been rescued, police sources said.

DEL8 LAW-RAPE-SPL COURTS

For speedy trial of 1.66 L rape, POCSO cases, govt to set up 1023 spl fast-track courts New Delhi: The Union government has proposed to set up a total of 1,023 fast-track special courts for expeditious trial of over 1.66 lakh pending cases of crime against women and children across the country.

DEL11 AVI-VISTARA-FREQUENT FLYER

Vistara plans revamp of its frequent-flyer programme New Delhi: Vistara is planning a complete revamp of its frequent-flyer programme "Club Vistara" by increasing the number of partner companies across different segments and moving to a dynamic award-pricing system, a top airline official has said. By Deepak Patel

DEL3 MP-BUNGALOWS

82 ex-MPs still to vacate official bungalows despite Lok Sabha panel warning New Delhi: Over 80 former MPs are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi despite a stern warning by a Lok Sabha panel, sources said.

DEL7 MH-AIMIM-VBA

Door on alliance with VBA not shut, Ambedkar must reach out to Owaisi: AIMIM New Delhi: Days after announcing its split with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Sunday said a rethink on the alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls was possible provided VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar reaches out to its president Asaduddin Owaisi and shows flexibility on seat sharing. By Asim Kamal

BOM2 MH-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER

Maha: Two Naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli Nagpur: Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday morning, a police official said.

DEL6 STUNTING-CHILDREN

Govt reviewing parameters used to measure stunting in children New Delhi: The government is reviewing parameters used to measure stunted growth in children to see how they can be "Indianised" according to the anthropology of Indians, sources said. By Uzmi Athar

BOM4 MP-RAINS

MP: Over 16,000 shifted after heavy rain in Mandsaur, Neemuch Bhopal: Over 16,000 people from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur and Neemuch districts were shifted to safer places on Sunday after heavy rainfall caused water-logging in several areas there, an official said.

BOM1 GJ-DAM-PM

PM to witness Sardar Sarovar dam's water level feat on Sep 17 Ahmedabad: The Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat is expected to reach its full storage capacity soon, a milestone that will be witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra

Modi on September 17, which also happens to be his birthday.

FGN7 PAK-TAPI Tension over Kashmir not to affect TAPI: Pak assures Turkmenistan

Islamabad: Pakistan has assured Turkmenistan that rising tensions with India will have no effect on TAPI gas pipeline project, a media report said on Sunday after doubts were raised over the future of the USD 10 billion trans-national projects in the wake of fresh tension between New Delhi and Islamabad over Kashmir.

