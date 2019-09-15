Bank manager arrested for fraudulently withdrawing money

A former manager of a private bank was arrested on Saturday on the charge of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 60 lakh from the account of the District Collector of Angul, police said. Shakti Bedanta Das was arrested for allegedly withdrawing around Rs 60 lakh by forging the signature of the then district Collector in 2017-18 when he was the manager of HDFC Bank in Angul, they said.

The money was withdrawn through eight cheques. After withdrawing the money, Das resigned from HDFC Bank and joined another bank, a police officer said. The bank account had been opened in the name of the District Collector and the money received for compensation for government land was deposited in it in 2013, sources said.

The fraud came to light when the bank account was updated after which the present Angul District Collector, Manoj Mohanty lodged an FIR, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)