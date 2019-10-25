Dead body found in pond on agri university campus

The body of a 17-year-old youth was found in a pond on the campus of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University here on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Vikas Chowdhury.

Some children who were playing football near the pond spotted shoe-clad legs sticking out of the water and alerted others. While a case of accidental death was registered at MIDC police station, the autopsy report was awaited and only after getting the report the cause of death will become clear, said inspector Rameshwar Chauhan.

