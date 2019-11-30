Nagaland & Estonia have a strong culture of folk songs &

International Development News
Estonia's Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi on Saturday said Nagaland and her country have a strong culture of folk songs and dances. Speaking at the 5th edition of e-Naga Summit organized by Department of Information Technology and Communication, Nagaland, here she said the oral tradition is kept alive through folk tales.

In her maiden official visit to the northeast state, Kivi said traditional handicraft art and skills handed down through generations has been preserved in both Nagaland and Estonia. "We both have a strong culture of folk songs and dances and the oral tradition is kept alive through folk tales," she said, adding that the Hornbill festival here and the UNESCO heritage singing and dancing festivals in Estonia embrace the traditions and showcase our unique culture to the rest of the world.

She said there is also a more modern link connecting Nagaland and Estonia through e-governance and digitalisation. Pointing that Nagaland government inked an MoU with the Estonian e-Governance Academy last year, she said the main objective of this five-year agreement is to work together to develop and expand scientific collaboration on setting up e- Governance Academy in Nagaland.

On Estonia and Indias bilateral relations, the diplomat said this year has been significant for the bilateral relations between the two countries. In August, Estonia signed two MoUs with India on e-governance and on cyber security. Cyber security is of utmost importance as digital solutions, e-services and data needs to be protected in order to run the services smoothly, keep them secure and benefit the people and governments, the Ambassador said.

In September, Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and they discussed a wide range of issues related to digitalisation, cyber security and e- governance, she said. The Ambassador said one of her tasks in India is to take this cooperation forward to bring tangible results, she pointed out a project, namely LiFi, internet that runs on the beam of light.

In Estonia, she said the people are so used to digital services that they cannot even imagine their daily life without it. "We have cast our votes over the internet since 2005 and today 44 per cent of the electorate vote online," she said. Today 99 per cent of the government services in Estonia are available online, the Estonian diplomat said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

