International Development News
Development News Edition

Vet rape case: Legal opinion sought to book outlet that sold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 16:39 IST
Vet rape case: Legal opinion sought to book outlet that sold

Police are seeking legal opinion on whether a case should be filed against the employees of a fuel outlet for selling petrol in a bottle to the four accused in the case relating to rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor near here. A 25-year old woman veterinary doctor was raped and killed by four truck drivers on November 27 at Tondapalli toll plaza on the outskirts of the city.

Later, they burnt the body, by pouring petrol on it. "We are verifying with those working at the fuel outlet under what circumstances they filled petrol in bottle. We are seeking legal opinion and will proceed accordingly," Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar told PTI.

The accused had first approached a petrol station to buy fuel. As the attendant refused to fill the bottle, they approached another gas station and bought it. Meanwhile, Joint Secretary of Consortium of Petroleum Dealers for South India, Rajiv Amaram said the outlets were authorised to sell the fuel in limited quantities.

Noting that petrol can be sold up to five litres while Diesel up to 200 litres, he said, however, in view of the recent incidents, the state government has issued instructions not to sell petrol in bottles or containers. He referred to the gruesome incident in which a woman tahsildar was allegedly set ablaze by a man in her office near here in broad daylight over some suspected land dispute.

Vijaya Reddy, in her mid 30s, died on the spot and two other staff in the office were injured trying to rescue her. Later the accused and one of her staff members who tried to rescue also succumbed to their injuries.

"Since then, many of the fuel stations have not been filling petrol in bottles or cans. The Petrol pump dealers association also discourage it because if something goes wrong we are summoned to police stations and subjected to scrutiny," Amaram said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

131 stolen mobile phones recovered, seven members of gang held

Seven members of a gang were arrested here on Sunday and 131 mobile phones and an iPad, collectively worth over Rs 11 lakh, which were either stolen or snatched from people, were recovered from them, police said. The phones were stolensnat...

UPDATE 4-Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands take to the streets in fresh protests

Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, ending a rare lull in violence, as residents took to the streets chanting revolution of our time and liberate Hong Kong.The protest in the bus...

Japan indicates efforts on to address India's concerns over RCEP

Japan on Sunday gave clear indications that efforts were on to make India join the ambitious Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, saying all member countries of the grouping were committed to address New Delhis concerns. After ...

First police death sentence over Iraq protest killings

Kut Iraq, Dec 1 AFP An Iraqi court sentenced a police officer to death on Sunday after convicting him of killing demonstrators, in the first such sentence in two months of deadly civil unrest.The Kut criminal court sentenced the police majo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019