Man, 10-year-old son drown in well at Buldhana

A man and his 10-year-old son drowned in a well at Warvand village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at around 11 am, when Sangharsh Ingle fell into the well on his way to a field, an official said.

The boy's father Arun Sahebrao Ingle (45) jumped in to rescue him but was unable to swim out, the official said, adding that the duo drowned as a result. The victims' bodies were sent to a government hospital in Buldhana for post-mortem, he added.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigations are underway, inspector Mansab Satdive of Buldhana rural police station said..

