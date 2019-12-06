Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sensitises missions abroad against Nithyananda

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:29 IST
India sensitises missions abroad against Nithyananda

The government has cancelled the passport of rape-accused self-styled godman Nithyananda even as the Ecuadorian government denied that it has granted asylum to him. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all Indian missions and posts abroad have been asked to communicate to local governments about Nithyananda, wanted in several cases of rape and sexual abuse in India.

Nithyananda reportedly fled India last month in the midst of several investigations pending against him. Few days ago, a website, claimed to be run by Nithyananda, announced that he has set up a Hindu nation called Kailaasa after acquiring an island in South America. "When we received information about cases pending against him, we cancelled his passport first. Then he applied for a fresh passport which was denied and put on hold because he could not get requisite clearance from police," Kumar said.

In a statement, the Embassy of Ecuador rejected reports that Nithyananda was given asylum by it or has been helped by the Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America. "Ecuador denied the request for international personal protection (refuge) made by Nithyananda before Ecuador and later on, Nithyananda left Ecuador presumably on his way to Haiti," the embassy said.

Kumar said Nithyananda's passport was to expire in 2018, but it was cancelled much before it. "We have sensitised all our missions and posts that this man is wanted in several cases of crime in India. We have asked the missions and posts to sensitise the local governments that in case he happens to transit or be in the country, they should let us know," Kumar said.

He said the MEA has not yet received any requests from the probe agencies to for his extradition. There have been reports that Ecuador had provided asylum to him as well as helped him in acquiring the island.

Asked about reports that Nithyananda declaring founding his own country called Kailassa in his website, Kumar said, "Setting up a website is different from setting up a nation." In its statement, the embassy of Ecuador denied reports linking the country with Nithyananda.

"All the information, whatever, which is published in digital and print media in India, is based on the information which allegedly has been sourced from https://kailaasa.org, a website which is supposedly maintained by Nithyananda or by his people," it said. "Henceforth all digital or print media houses should refrain from citing Ecuador in any form in all pieces of information related to Nithyananda," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar is misleading HC, claims Congress's Gaurav Pandya

Congress leader Gaurav Pandya alleged before the Gujarat High Court on Friday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankars claim that the Supreme Court rejected Congress plea about Rajya Sabha bypoll on merit was misleading. Pandya lost to...

Home Secy writes to states, asks them to ensure security of women

The Centre has asked all states to take every possible steps for the security of women, saying it was the highest priority of the government. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that h...

Will support CAB if citizenship given to all communities:

Slamming the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and its proposal for a pan-India NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that both were against the basic principles of the Constitution. She said she would sup...

French SNCF says railway traffic will still be disrupted Monday

French railways company SNCF said on Friday it expected rail traffic would still be heavily disrupted on Monday, based on statements from transport unions.Over the weekend, we expect to see a level of disruption similar to the past two days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019