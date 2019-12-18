Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suggests 'disruption index' as measure to check indiscipline in legislatures

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday suggested evolving a 'disruption index' as a measure to monitor disruptions in legislatures and check indiscipline. He also said this "would lead to the availability of more time for debate and discussion on issues before the House".

Harivansh made this suggestion during a session 'Zero Hour' at a two-day conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies in India here. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is chairing the conference, which will end on Thursday.

Stressing on the importance of checking incidents of indiscipline in legislatures, Harivansh said a 'Parliamentary Disruption Index' may be evolved as a measure to monitor disruptions. There were 10 other Speakers of state assemblies and they too gave their suggestions on the issue.

Om Birla allowed the delegates to raise issues specific to their legislatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.