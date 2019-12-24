Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA stir continues in Kerala; Black flags waved at

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 14:05 IST
Anti-CAA stir continues in Kerala; Black flags waved at

As anti-CAA protests continues across Kerala, Union Minister V Muraleedharan and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa were shown black flags by students' outfits on Tuesday, even as various Muslim outfits took out a march to Raj Bhavan here. A group of activists of Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), waved black flags at Muraleedhran when he came to attend a function at the Town Hall in Kozhikode.

Though police personnel immediately arrested and removed the protesters using force from inside the hall, they continued to raise slogans against CAA and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. However, the union minister later told reporters that the Centre has no plans to implement the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in any part of the country other than Assam.

"The Centre is implementing the NRC in Assam as the Supreme Court has ordered to do so. No discussion has been held so far to implement it in any other parts of the country... and the government has no plan for that," Muraleedharan saId. When asked about the police actions, including firing against the protesters, the minister said it was natural that such things would happen when there was violence.

Earlier in the day, three activists of the Youth Congress waved black flags at Karanataka Chief Minister, B S Yeddiyurappa, as he arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport to board a flight to Kannur. He arrived at the state capital last evening to offer prayers at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here.

The activists, who were standing near the parking area, waved black flags at Yeddiyurappa and shouted "go back" as his motorcade reached the airport. The three were immediately arrested and removed, police said.

Black flags were also shown to the Chief minister at two places in Kannur. Police had taken into custody at least 20 activists of the Youth Congress, for allegedly attempting to show black flags to the Karnataka Chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Hundreds of people, under the banner of Muslim Coordination Committee, took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor here. Holding placards and banners stating "Protect Secularism" and "No CAA... No NRC", the protesters including children squatted on the road and raised slogans against the Centre and the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who repeatedly voiced support to the Act.

Youth League workers continued to lay siege to post offices in several places including in Kasaragode and Kannur. Their head post office march and dharna turned violent in Kozhikode on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka ex-minister arrested over car accident get bail

A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to a former Cabinet minister who was arrested last week over a years-old traffic accident, detention the opposition claim is part of a government witch-hunt of political opponents. The Magistrate c...

Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales

Vietnam seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and hidden inside wooden boxes shipped from Nigeria, state media reported Tuesday. The bust comes at the end of a year of big wildlife seizures destined for communist Vietnam, a hotbed of t...

Venice flood damage to St. Mark's Cathedral totals millions

Venice, Dec 24 AP Every stone is a treasure, says the technical director of St. Marks Basilicas vestry board, indicating the prized gold-leaf mosaics overhead, the inlaid stone pavement and the marble clad walls of the 923-year-old masterpi...

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019