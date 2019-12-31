Customer drags GoMechanic in Consumer Court for faulty service, overcharging and harassment

Beware of tall claims of high quality services on web portals and advertisements. They are often designed to attract customers but the actual service may be harrowing and haunt you throughout your life. You may feel like a king at the reception but cheated, exploited and harassed on delivery.

This is a real life story of Mr. Umesh Shukla who drove in his Skoda car for maintenance in GoMechanic's workshop at sector 8 in Noida on October 1, 2019. At the reception, he was promised to get the work done in 10 days on an approximate expenditure of Rs 70,000 – Rs 90,000 with a variation of about Rs 5,000. This reasonable agreement at the reception strengthened his faith on online facilities of GoMechanic. However, the reality was yet to be unfolded.

Expecting to drive his car again, he called the GoMechanic on 10th day. The attendant requested for a few more days to complete the work. Thereafter, this became a routine exercise for him for over two months. After two months, GoMechanic granted him appointment to 'test drive' his car. He reached at the reception but this time the situations were different. He was made to wait for over four hours. Then started the great debate on cost of maintenance which was fixed to Rs 1,35,000. After several rounds of 'round table conferences' mechanics and senior personnel of the GoMechanic, he was finally allowed to pay the amount in two installments – Rs 1,10,000 before the 'test drive' and remaining after some time.

During the 'test drive', he pointed at some defects but the mechanics of the workshop convinced him on shyness of new motor parts. Once the new motor parts are used to with the car, it will run properly on the roads, he was informed. He drove out of the workshop but within 50 km it broke down and suffered 'hell of problems'. He again submitted the car at the same workshop. "GoMechanic agreed to see and fix the problems," said Mr. Umesh Shukla to Devdiscourse. Hereafter, the car was lying in the showroom for over one month.

Mr. Shukla first contacted Devdiscourse on November 16 to get his sufferings published as news. We spoke to GoMechanic to verify his claims. "please do ask the customer to contact us and we will assist him," assured GoMechanic's spokesperson. The customer received several calls from GoMechanic but the issue was not resolved. He finally had to cough up the remaining amount of Rs 25,000. "Despite charging such a huge amount they fitted all faulty parts in my car. It's hardly crawling on roads," he informed Devdiscourse on December 31, 2019. "They harassed me time and again. I finally decided to sell out the car but it hardly reached at 'CarDekho' showroom which is just 3 Km from my residence. They have asked to sell it in scrap. A 'Skoda Superb Petrol 2011 model' is not worth to be sold in scrap in just about eight years. As several attempts to contact GoMechanic turned futile, I had no option but to approach the consumer court," he added. Before filing the news, Devdiscourse again contacted GoMechanic. Its response was the same – 'please do ask the customer to contact us and we will assist him'.

