Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Year eve liquor sales net Rs 350 cr in Telangana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 19:56 IST
New Year eve liquor sales net Rs 350 cr in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New year eve liquor sales in Telangana netted an estimated Rs 350 crore for the State Beverages CorporationLimited, which supplies Indian Made Foreign Liquor to retail outlets and bars across the state, official sources said on Wednesday. This was more or less the same as that of the sales turnover registered during the corresponding period last year, they said.

The sales from TelanganaStateBeverages CorporationLimited (TSBCL)to outlets would be around Rs 350 crore on December 30 and 31 together," they said. Overall the revenue (both Excise and VAT) through alcohol during December would be approximately Rs 2,000 crore, the sources told PTI.

The state government effective December 16 enhanced the liquor prices. Telangana, which has over 2,200 liquor shops, was expected to garner around Rs 20,000 crore this year through liquor sales including license fee, the sources said.

Meanwhile, police said they booked as many 2,129 drunk and drive cases during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Gender discrimination exists in Malayalam film industry: Panel

Gender discrimination exists in Malayalam film industry Panel Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 PTI The three-member panel which went into problems being faced by women in the Malayalam film industry has said there is gender discrimination and...

UPDATE 1-Democrat Buttigieg's presidential campaign raises $24.7 mln in Q4

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised 24.7 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign announced on Wednesday, outpacing the 19.1 million he collected in the third quarter.The hefty total is expected to land him among the ...

Four from IAF chosen for Gaganyaan, training in Russia: ISRO

ISRO on Wednesday announced that four Indian Air Force pilots have been selected for the ambitious Gaganyaan manned space mission program, whose astronaut training would commence soon in Russia. A day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh sai...

Delhi assembly polls in new year will decide city's fate for next 5 yrs: Kejriwal

The Delhi Assembly polls to be held in the new year will determine how the next five years will be for the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. In an official statement, Kejriwal wished Delhiites on the new ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020