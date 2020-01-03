Left Menu
BJP misleading people of unauthorized colonies by giving 'faking' papers: Sisodia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 00:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 23:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the BJP of misleading people by giving "fake" ownership papers to just 20 of the 40 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies. Sisodia's reaction came after Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorized colonies earlier in the day.

"I want to ask Union Minister Hardeep Puri, have you changed the land use? Have you issued any notification? Without making any provision, BJP has handed over fake documents to 20 people," Sisodia said. Pointing out that without regularisation, the BJP cannot accord permanent ownership to any home built on government or agricultural land, he claimed that the conveyance deeds distributed by Puri are "worthless" since there was no official notification on change of 'land use'.

"You cannot give property rights or permanent ownership to a family, whose home is built on government or agricultural land, without first regularising these unauthorized colonies," the deputy CM said. Sisodia said while the Centre has now accepted that they are not regularising the unauthorized colonies, BJP's leaders continue to mislead people that they are regularising these colonies.

"BJP is misleading people by giving fake paper to 20 people out of 40 lakh people of unauthorized colonies. What will happen to 39,99,980 people? Will their homes are regular or not?" he said. The deputy CM questioned the authenticity and validity of the registration papers provided by the BJP, pointing out that clause no 2 of their papers makes it clear that all existent laws will prevail and both the MCD and DDA have absolute authority to demolish any construction that is in contravention of the existing laws or master plan.

Calling it a bluff of the BJP, Sisodia said the party has betrayed the trust and hopes of 40 lakh residents living in unauthorized colonies by distributing the "fake" papers. He further reinforced that BJP has not initiated any measure to regularise these unauthorized colonies despite their "bombastic promises" in Parliament and to the people of Delhi at public rallies and "much-touted proclamations" to the media.

The BJP's claim that they are giving legal property and ownership rights to homes built on unauthorised land is "fraudulent", he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

