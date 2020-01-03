Property owners in east Delhi get UPIC cards New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) '

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday began distribution of Unique Identification Code (UPIC) cards to property owners, a facility meant for widening property tax net, officials said. At an event held at the EDMC headquarters at Patparganj here, the civic authority also launched a property tax management portal.

A UPIC card contains details of property owners. The first three digits of the card will denote ward number, next four digits will denote colony number and the remaining digits will specify the respective properties. The objective of the UPIC project is to widen property tax base in EDMC jurisdiction, officials said.

"Under this project, grievance redressal will be done through a centralised call centre," a senior official said. EDMC has 795 colonies in 64 wards and a survey for issuing UPIC cards has been completed in 32 wards. By March 2020, it is hoped that all properties in east Delhi will be included in the property tax net, he said.

East Delhi Mayor Anju and senior EDMC officers were present on the occasion.

