0Cabinet approves MoU between India, UK for energy self-sufficiency in Indian railways

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the UK's Department for International Development for enabling energy self-sufficiency in Indian Railways. An official release said under the MoU signed by Railway Ministry with DfID, the parties agreed on the scope of activities to be undertaken as a part of the endeavor for enabling energy efficiency and energy self-sufficiency for the Indian Railways.

The parties agreed for energy planning for the railways in solar and wind energy sector, energy efficiency practices, fuel efficiency, development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and battery-operated shunting locomotives. The release said that the objective of the programme was to support structural reforms and the integration of renewable energy into the electricity grid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.