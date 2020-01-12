As soon as West Bengal govt gives its approval for Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; people here will start receiving benefits of these schemes: PM Modi
As soon as West Bengal govt gives its approval for Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; people here will start receiving benefits of these schemes: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal