Book row:Pune Cong leaders file police complaint against Goyal

Pune Congress leaders on Monday filed a complaint against Delhi BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal over his book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In their complaint filed with the Shivaji Nagar police station, City unit Congress secretary Sangita Tiwary, Ramesh Iyer, and others alleged that Goyal has "insulted" Chhatrapati Shivaji and people of Maharashtra.

They also accused Goyal of "creating a rift in the community" through his book titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi". "People of Maharashtra will not tolerate this insult," the application stated. PTI SPK NSK NSK NSK.

