Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speak to me 'hashtag without filter': PM to students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 12:18 IST
Speak to me 'hashtag without filter': PM to students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed 200 of them during a "Pariksha Pe Charcha" and said his conversations with them will be "hashtag without filter". Assuring students of his complete focus, Modi said they could speak to him openly.

"Speak to me hashtag without filter," he said. He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life.

"Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there," he said. Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction. "We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything," the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal; Democrats say Trump endangers security and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. census to kick off in remote Alaska Native villageThis years once-a-decade official U.S. national population count will start in a small Alaska Native village perched on the tun...

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian shrugs off critics; Netflix opens Paris office and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix up for more awards at Hollywoods SAG ceremonyTerrifying clown or heartbroken dad Scheming pole dancer or ruthless divorce lawyer Hollywood actors make th...

Private equity firm Peninsula invests in fashion group Zadig & Voltaire

French fashion label Zadig Voltaire said on Monday that it had received new investment funding from private equity firm Peninsula.Zadig Voltaire said it would remain majority-owned by its founder Thierry Gillier, while TA Associates, the ...

Police: 2 dead, possibly 15 injured in Missouri shooting

Kansas City, Jan 20 AP Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting. A statement says police were dispatched just before midnight Sunday for a reported s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020