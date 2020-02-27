Samsung Digital Library to promote quality learning in Karnataka schools

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), in partnership with the Government of Karnataka today launched a digital library program to provide quality digital knowledge and education in government schools of the state.

The event was attended by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Mr. S Suresh Kumar, Mr. Heejoon Kang, Chief Financial Officer, SRI-B, and other Samsung executives.

The Samsung Digital Library seeks to bridge the digital divide and help the state government fulfill its objective of equal education opportunities for all. The program will be implemented across more than 100 government schools of Karnataka wherein more than 2000 Samsung Galaxy Tab A and "e Education Content along with Training" will benefit nearly 25000 students, Samsung said in a statement.

The first phase of the program will cover 50 government schools of Tumakuru and Ramanagar, wherein 20 tablets per school will be distributed. The second phase will be launched in August this year.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, SRI-B said, "At Samsung, education is a cause that is close to our heart. We are committed to helping students learn and bridge the digital divide with our new initiative – Samsung Digital Library. Through this partnership with the state government, we are hopeful that the students can adopt more engaging methods of learning with new-age technology."

In the last few years, Samsung has taken up multiple initiatives for the development of young minds in this region. These include a notebook donation drive and the building of a new school in Kembodi.

SRI-B is Samsung's largest R&D center outside South Korea and has been recognized for its incredible strategic engagement with the broader ecosystem from start-ups and developer community to academia and research fraternity. The state is also home to the world's largest mobile experience center, the Samsung Opera House and the world's largest Onyx Cinema LED screen in Swagath Cinema theatre.

