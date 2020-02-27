Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI brings back child who was taken to Dubai by her father in defiance of Delhi HC order

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 14:46 IST
CBI brings back child who was taken to Dubai by her father in defiance of Delhi HC order

A team of CBI officials on Thursday brought back a toddler who was taken to Dubai by her defiant father in an alleged violation of Delhi High Court order. Three-year-old Raina was taken away by her father Aman Lohia amid a custody battle with his wife Kiran Kaur Lohia and directives of the Delhi High Court to not leave the country, officials said.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, a team of CBI officials had gone to Dubai where it coordinated with local authorities to ensure safe return of the three-year old girl and her father to Delhi. The agency has informed the apex court about its compliance action and will produce the child before it on Friday, the officials said.

The child is in the care of the agency, they said. The high court had granted the girl's custody to the mother with a parenting plan according to which Aman could meet Raina for some hours on three days a week.

The court had also asked him to deposit his passport, which he did, the officials said. On August 24 last year, when the girl had come to meet Aman as per the parenting plan, he took her, along with family confidant Pawan Kumar and maid Shiuratia Debi, to Dubai using a circuitous route via Nepal and other gulf countries. He used a passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica, a Caribbean country.

Considering "international ramifications”, the Delhi High Court had handed over the probe to the CBI which had registered a case. The matter had reached the Supreme Court through a petition filed against a high court order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern players big game drinking prep wows US rock star Jovi

London, Feb 27 AFP Bayern Munichs 3-0 Champions League last 16 first leg victory over Chelsea on Tuesday made an impression on US rock star Jon Bon Jovi for the relaxed way the German side prepared for the game. The 57-year-old is in London...

Tyre burst caused Rajasthan accident which killed 24: Minister

A tyre burst appeared to be cause of the bus accident that killed 24 people in Bundi district, the Rajasthan government told the state assembly on Thursday during a brief discussion which ended with an opposition walkout. A mini-bus carryin...

Gujarat''s debt swells to Rs 2.4 lakh crore: Assembly told

The Gujarat government on Thursday informed the legislative Assembly that the statespublic debt has risen by over Rs 28,000 crore in one year and now stands at Rs 2.4 lakh crore.Responding to a written query raised by Congress MLA Shailesh ...

Soccer-AFC to hold emergency summit as coronavirus plays havoc

The Asian Football Confederation will hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss contingency plans for holding World Cup and Olympic qualifiers as well as the Asian Champions League as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc across the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020